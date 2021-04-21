7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were also 14 new recoveries and no new deaths.
There are now a total of 14,916 cases in Wichita County, with 31 of them still being active.
25 patients are recovering at home while six are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.
There have been 328 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,557 recoveries and 81,203 negative tests in Wichita County.
12 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 36,334
- Second dose - 27,966
Total Hospitalizations = 6
Stable - 4
Critical - 2
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
No hospitalizations
50 - 59
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
70 - 79
No hospitalizations
80+
Stable - 1
