News Channel 6 City Guide: My Bariatric Solutions

DECATUR, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re introducing you to My Bariatric Solutions. It offers a specialized, multidisciplinary surgery team that has changed lives for people in this area.
“My Bariatric Solutions is a weight loss program here, located mainly in Decatur, Texas. We have offices in Waco and Abilene and an additional office in Fort Worth,” Dr. Heath Smith, medical director and surgeon said. “We provide weight loss services including surgical weight loss and also medical weight loss.”
My Bariatric Solutions offers a variety of weight loss procedures. The two main surgeries are laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy and laparoscopic gastric bypass. But they also offer revisional surgeries, intragastric balloons, lap-band, and more.
“We also provide medical weight loss in forms of diet and exercise planning. [...] So there are a lot of different options that we provide for patients,” Dr. Smith said.
I sat down with one of those patients. Her name is Ashley DeCollo. She received the gastric sleeve in January of 2019.
“My biggest problem was, I was just miserable and I couldn’t walk hardly,” DeCollo said. “My back was hurting all the time. I was having to take a wheelchair into work. [...] We went to Six Flags for my daughter’s birthday and she had never [rode] a roller coaster before. I tried to get on it with her and they said that I was too big for it. They said it in a really polite way. That very moment is when I had made the decision to give [My Bariatric Solutions] a call.”
Following her surgery, DeCollo said her life has changed dramatically.
“I go hiking with my kids. I do indoor skydiving, ride bikes, everything. I’m so much more active with them. We have a lot more fun,” DeCollo said.
The team at My Bariatric Solutions walks with you and provides extensive education and support before and after surgery.
“The one thing I would like patients to know about My Bariatric Solutions is we have an excellent staff and we will be with you as long as you want to be with us. I feel that our post-op program is very personal and personable. Our staff does an amazing job, not only from the consult. If you want to come back ten years after having surgery, we would love to see you. If you have anything you ever need with, we’re here to help you,” Dr. Smith said.
They accept all major health insurances and multiple financing options are available. For more information visit MyBariatricSolutions.com. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.
