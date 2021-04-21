News Channel 6 City Guide: My Bariatric Solutions

“The one thing I would like patients to know about My Bariatric Solutions is we have an excellent staff and we will be with you as long as you want to be with us. I feel that our post-op program is very personal and personable. Our staff does an amazing job, not only from the consult. If you want to come back ten years after having surgery, we would love to see you. If you have anything you ever need with, we’re here to help you,” Dr. Smith said.