Panda Biotech announces partnership with AGI Denim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Panda Biotech, which is building the world’s largest hemp gin in Wichita Falls, has announced an agreement with a large denim company out of Pakistan.
Panda Biotech will be fully operation in the falls by March of next year. This agreement is the first that is a direct result of the production facility that is going to fill a once empty factory on I-44.
“This partnership with Panda Biotech is an excellent opportunity for AGI, and we are thrilled to be working with a team of people who share the same passion for sustainability within the industry that we do. What we found most compelling about this ground-breaking, female-led company is the traceability angle that goes right back to the American farmer,” said Hasan Javed, Executive Director at AGI Denim. “Given hemp’s incredibly positive impact on the environment, we strongly believe that it is the future and the way forward. We’re excited to see what innovative new materials will come from this collaboration.”
“We are excited to work with AGI and applaud their commitment to implement transformative processes that will better both the environment and the jeans they manufacture,” said Dixie Carter, president of Panda Biotech. “The pace of fashion is unsustainable. We are on the cusp of great change as brands and manufacturers make increasingly aggressive commitments to producing sustainable products with renewable processes. Industrial hemp will play a pivotal role in satisfying this growing market demand.”
The news release states AGI Denim has made strides in developing alternatives to traditional denim manufacturing and processing methods. The company will be able to use even more environmentally friendly materials through Panda Biotech’s proprietary cottonization process.
“As we transition to a future that embraces more sustainable agriculture and processing practices in textiles, industrial hemp can help lead the way,” said Javed.
AGI Denim manufactures denim for brands such as GAP, Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Target, American Eagle, H&M and more.
