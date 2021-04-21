Rep. Jackson introduces bill to protect military bases from espionage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson has co-sponsored a bill that he says will help protect Sheppard Air Force Base from espionage.
The Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2021 would require a review of any purchase or lease of real estate near a military installation or military airspace in the United States if the person or entity is connected to China, Russia, Iran or North Korea.
Congressman Jackson has asked the legislation be included in the next National Defense Authorization Act.
“I believe in a free-market economy that is not controlled by the federal government, but America’s national security should never be compromised as a result,” said Congressman Jackson. “Our adversaries are utilizing espionage campaigns disguised as business interests right next door to U.S. military instillations, which cannot be allowed to stand. America is the world’s only global superpower, and we will not be threatened by the likes of the Chinese Communist Party, Russia, Iran or North Korea.
“I am proud to co-introduce this legislation which will protect America’s competitive advantage by ensuring no foreign adversary is able to set up shop in our military’s backyard where some of our most sensitive materials and military operations are housed,” said Congressman Jackson. “I look forward to working with HASC leaders to include this important initiative in this year’s NDAA!”
Jackson is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.
