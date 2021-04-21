Storm chances return Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today we will have a high of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 43, with partly cloudy skies. Rain/storm chances return on Thursday. Thursday, we have a 20% chance for showers and storms. Then on Friday, we have a 40% chance for strong to severe storms. Friday will be warm, we will have a high of 79. This weekend is looking great. We will have a high of 76 with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Then on Sunday, we will have a high of 86 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be windy. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Rain chances return by Monday night.