Teens excited to get the COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Now that everyone aged 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, teenagers are encouraged to get it too.
For the country to reach herd immunity, it will require as many people as possible being fully vaccinated, including young people, who usually have more mild symptoms if they catch the virus.
“People have it and are like well ‘it was no big deal’ and that’s true with a lot of youngsters and young adults but unfortunately it’s our elderly population that’s paid the price for that,” Pediatrician Terry Johnson said.
The good news is, in Wichita Falls teenagers are up to the task.
“I got the first dose of the covid vaccine,” Samantha Campbell, a high school junior who attended the Wichita Falls ISD vaccine clinic said.
The district partnered with Community Healthcare to schedule over 150 appointments Wednesday afternoon. The Pfizer vaccine was given out which is currently the only shot approved for 16 and 17 year olds.
Morgan Foster is 16-years-old. For her getting the vaccine means protecting her grandparents who are at high risk if they caught COVID-19
“I’m pretty excited because I get to go to school, and I get to start working again with kind of a security that I am a little more protected than I was,” Foster said.
Johnson adds getting teens fully protected will also help to prevent the spread if the illness across the pediatric population and compares it to vaccinating children for the flu. That action not only protects the child but also adults they may come in contact with them who may have stronger side effects if they get sick.
Medical professionals continue to educate the public about the vaccine’s safety and debunk rumours. Johnson mentions that the vaccines still protect against current variants, which can be more contagious. A rumour that has spread across the internet is vaccines can make someone to become infertile. Johnson adds this is completely false.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.