GoFundMe set up for late MSU coach’s family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The University of North Texas Athletics has set up a GoFundMe account for Nelson Haggerty’s family. Haggerty was a former MSU Texas Basketball coach who died in a single vehicle wreck on April 16.
The fundraiser was set up on Monday, and at the time this article was written, was at $17,215 of its $50,000 goal.
Katherine Rogers, Haggerty’s sister-in-law, said, “he leaves behind his wife and four children. His family is going to need the support for years to come. Nelson was a great asset to MSU and the community for many years.”
