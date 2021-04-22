GoFundMe set up for late MSU coach’s family

The University of North Texas Athletics has set up a GoFundMe account for Nelson Haggerty’s family (credit: GoFundMe, UNT Athletics) (Source: KAUZ)
By KAUZ Team | April 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 12:48 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The University of North Texas Athletics has set up a GoFundMe account for Nelson Haggerty’s family. Haggerty was a former MSU Texas Basketball coach who died in a single vehicle wreck on April 16.

The fundraiser was set up on Monday, and at the time this article was written, was at $17,215 of its $50,000 goal.

Katherine Rogers, Haggerty’s sister-in-law, said, “he leaves behind his wife and four children. His family is going to need the support for years to come. Nelson was a great asset to MSU and the community for many years.”

