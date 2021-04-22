Graham HS Wind Ensemble earns Division 1 rating at concert

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - A group of Graham High School musicians have earned some big wins for the Winds.
The Graham High School Wind Ensemble performed at the the UIL Region 7 Concert and Sight-Reading Contest on Thursday and they got a Division 1 rating from all six judges.
They also earned the UIL Sweepstakes award and for that we want to give them a big congratulations.
Graham High School officials said the Wind Ensemble has earned a Sweepstakes award in four of the past six years.
