Man rescued from grain elevator in Central Texas

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from several area departments were involved in a rescue effort Wednesday in Chilton after a man got trapped in a grain elevator.
They pulled the man to safety at around 3:30 p.m., and he descended the ladder on his own.
Few details were immediately available, but initial reports indicated the man was partially buried and was supported by a rope.
He was working with several others inside the silo when he fell into the grain.
A rescue team from the Waco Fire Department responded to assist in the rescue.
