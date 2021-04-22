Murder investigation underway following overnight assault

Murder investigation underway following overnight assault
WFPD investigating murder in 5900 block of Kemp (Source: KAUZ)
By KAUZ Team | April 22, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:26 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police confirm a murder investigation is underway following an overnight assault at 5910 Kemp Blvd.

Chadrick Russell, 31, was pronounced dead at 2:19 this morning and his body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Just after midnight Thursday morning, WFPD responded to the address and found Russell with a large wound in his chest.

Police say there is no danger to the community at this time but have not confirmed any arrests in this case.

Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.