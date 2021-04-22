North Texas Area United Way hosts ribbon cutting for new office

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The new office for the North Texas Area United Way is officially open.
They celebrated the ribbon-cutting for their new office Thursday on Armory Road.
The organization was able to move into the new location back in February because of an opportunity to partner with Work Services Corporation. The United Way was at the Holliday location for a number of years but it was a big building with a big expense.
“Work Services had this building and it was vacant because they had moved their offices to a different location,” said Carol Marlar, executive director of the North Texas Area United Way. “So they so graciously allowed us to use it, and it will allow us then to take those funds that might have been put into the building back into the community.”
The United Way said they are dedicated to helping in any way that promotes education, income or health. They said those are the pillars for helping people have a better life.
