Storms are expected on Friday and Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today, we will have a high of 61 with cloudy skies. Today, we do have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 54, with cloudy skies. Storm chances return on Friday. Friday, we have a 30% chance for storms. This weekend is looking great. We will have a high of 76 with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Then on Sunday, we will have a high of 86 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be windy. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Rain chances return by Monday night going into Tuesday. Tuesday, we could be looking at more strong to severe storms being possible. Another storm system will work its way into the area, causing the chance to see strong storms.