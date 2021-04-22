WFPD taking applications for Junior Police Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s Junior Police Academy offers young people the chance to experience law enforcement firsthand.
This free academy will teach students about the basic functions of a working police department and about law enforcement careers.
Students will be able to meet members of the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit (SWAT), 911 Operators, Crime Scene Investigators, Patrol, K-9 Unit, Motorcycle Unit and more.
The first week of classes start on June 21 and runs through June 25. Students will attend from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday for a graduation ceremony.
The second week of classes starts on July 26 and runs through July 30. Students attending this week will meet at the same times as the first week, with the graduation ceremony still happening on Friday.
Children between the ages of 12-14 are invited to attend and the event will happen at the Wichita Falls Public Safety Training Center at 710 Flood Street.
Applications will be considered in the order they are received due to limited seating in both classes; applications require parental permission and medical release forms.
Students must have their own transportation to and from the academy and must be picked up by 3 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and by 11 a.m. on Friday.
The Jr. Police Academy Coordinators will send a confirmation letter with additional information to the email provided on the application once approved.
Applications can be picked up at the front desk of the police department at 610 Holliday Road.
For more information, call Officer Danette Sheehan at (940) 720-2181 or email danette.sheehan@wfpd.net or Officer Masterson at (940) 720-2180 or email brian.masterson@wfpd.net
