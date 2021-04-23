Fraudster tries to scam BBB with unemployment claim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau has been vocal about warning people of the growing number of unemployment scams. Now, they too have been hit by one.
Monica Horton with the North Central Texas BBB said the name of one of the bureau’s own employees was used to file an unemployment claim. The employee stated she had not filed the claim.
“This goes to show that anyone can be a victim of identity theft when someone that is extremely cautious in protecting her information is victimized,” said Horton. “We cannot completely prevent our information from being compromised but instead take the proper steps to secure it when this happens.”
The BBB said they have been receiving reports since April 2020 from businesses confused about the Texas Workforce Commission correspondence in relation to an unemployment claim referencing an employee that is still working for them. The fraudsters are hoping for claims to slip through undetected with this process.
If you’re an employee or employer who sees a fraudulent claim, report it to the Texas Workforce Commission here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.