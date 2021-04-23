14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also 10 new recoveries and no new deaths.
There are now a total of 14,930 cases in Wichita County, with 35 of them still being active.
28 patients are recovering at home while seven are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.
There have been 328 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,567 recoveries and 81,560 negative tests in Wichita County.
7 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 36,584
- Second dose - 28,193
The Health District has no deaths to report today. There are 14 new cases, 7 hospitalizations, and 10 new recoveries.
Total Hospitalizations = 7
Stable - 5
Critical - 2
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 1
50 - 59
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
70 - 79
No hospitalizations
80+
Stable - 1
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.