News Channel 6 City Guide: Archer City ISD

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you an inside look at Archer City ISD. It’s a school district that provides a great education, is competitive in sports, and has award-winning extracurricular activities.
“Archer City ISD has been around since the 1920s. This building was built in 2016,” John Sherrill, the high school principal said. “It’s a great location. It’s a chance for students to come in and have a world-class education but smaller class environments. Currently, we have about 500 students district-wide with a majority of those being on the 7th through 12th-grade campus.”
They want your students to become part of the family. With a plethora of sports and extracurricular activities to choose from, there is something for everyone at Archer City ISD.
“We have a variety of extracurricular activities, whether it’s academic or athletics. I think what sets us apart is our academics. We have FFA. We have a strong presence in FFA. We have an FCCLA program. We also have robotics. We have a broadcasting program. We have a multimedia department. Our UIL one-act play participated in bi-district for the second year in a row,” Sherrill said.
Students can take part in football, volleyball, basketball, cross-country, track, baseball, softball, powerlifting, tennis, and golf.
“We have it all and we encourage our kids to do all of them. Do as much as you can. You only get to do this thing one time in your life. You get to go to high school one time and experience all this and here at Archer City we encourage our kids to do as much as they possibly can to help us be successful and for them to be successful,” Shad Hanna, the athletic director said.
But don’t just take their word for it. We sat down with two students who had plenty of great things to say about Archer City ISD. The first is Jillian Liles. She is a sophomore that transferred to the district in 8th grade. She plays volleyball, basketball, track, softball, and tennis. She was also recently inducted into the National Honor Society.
“I know in bigger districts you can only play one or two sports but here I am fortunate enough to get to play any sport I want to,” Liles said. “One of the things I enjoy most about going to school here is that we’re small enough so that we can have one-on-one time with our teachers if we really need extra help.”
Chase Curry is a freshman and has been a student at Archer City ISD for the last seven years. He’s involved in basketball, tennis, video tech, and more.
“The thing I enjoy most about Archer City is [...] with the small class size, you get one-on-one attention and you never feel like you’re forgotten,” Curry said. “I feel like the coaches not only prepare us for games and to win championships, but they also prepare us for real life, as a person and how to build our character.”
Archer City ISD also helps students focus on life after high school. College preparation courses are offered to all high school students that are TSA compliant up to 18 credit hours at no cost to the student. The safety of students and staff is a top priority. There are controlled entrance points to the building and intruder alerts throughout campus. There are also storm-safe corridors for Texoma’s severe weather.
“The one thing that we’re missing, we’re missing you. Come and visit Archer City,” Hanna said.
