News Channel 6 City Guide: Olney Hamilton Hospital | Family Clinic Locations

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re introducing you to Olney Hamilton Hospital.
“Olney Hamilton Hospital is a full-service community hospital and it’s also one of the longest operating rural hospitals in the state of Texas,” Michael Huff, CEO said. “We have been here for over 112 years and we’re very proud about our mission and serving our community.”
Its mission is to provide quality primary and emergency healthcare to the surrounding community. We’re taking you inside their two clinic locations, one in Olney and one in Archer City that offers great primary care and so much more.
“Between our two clinics, we have four family practice physicians as well as three family nurse practitioners. Between all of us we have decades of knowledge and experience,” Brandie Elliott, FNP-C, clinic practice manager said.
This team of physicians and nurse practitioners provides family and primary care as well as obstetrics and so much more.
“We provide a multitude of services. We are able to take care of you when you are sick and not feeling very well. We provide services for chronic care, such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, [and] COPD,” Elliott said. “We currently have three family practice physicians who also provide obstetrical services. We provide immunizations for children as well as adults.”
They also provide pre-operative care to patients that will be receiving surgical services through Olney Hamilton Hospital or outside facilities. They can also provide care in the comfort of your own home. But that’s not all.
“Some of the benefits at our rural health clinics are short wait times. We have a very friendly staff. We develop a relationship with many of our patients because we are a small rural community. Most of the time we know the patient and their family,” Elliott said.
They also have specialists come to the clinics so patients do not have to go out of town to seek care. Providing the best care possible is what you can expect from the Olney Hamilton Hospital district.
“Our commitment to taking care of our patients, every decision we make we put quality first. If I was a patient in here, would I want this to happen? So, we focus on patient care and we focus on quality. Now, of course, you have to do all the other things too. The economic side and the financial side. But, I’ve found over the years that if you focus on the patient and the quality, most of the time these other factors fall into place,” Huff said.
For a closer look at clinic hours at both locations, special services offered, and more information, just head to OlneyHamiltonHospital.com.
