Parents of WF child attacked by dog overwhelmed by GoFundMe support

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the Wichita Falls child who was flown to a Fort Worth hospital last Friday after being attacked by a dog.
Four days after it was created, the fundraiser has already generated over $4,200.
J’Kai’s mom, Kimberly DeVaughn, said she’s been overwhelmed by the community response.
“We were just overwhelmed and I was just crying. I just couldn’t believe that it had done that well and that quick,” she said, “thankful and amazed that people are willing to help at a time like this for my family.”
Two-year-old J’kai suffered injuries to the back of his head and has already gone through his first surgery, according to the GoFundMe page.
The page says reconstruction will be extensive and require multiple surgeries; doctors told the family that the treatment will likely be ongoing for two years.
If you would like to donate to help J’kai and his family, the GoFundMe can be found by here.
