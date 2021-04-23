Strong storms are expected this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today, we will have a high of 75 with cloudy skies. Today, we do have a 40% chance for thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be severe. The primary threats that we are looking at are strong winds, large hail, and a low tornado threat. These storms will develop in the afternoon and early evening hours. Saturday will be very nice. We will have a high of 75 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday, we warm up. We will see 87 for the high with sunny skies. Monday is looking even warmer. We will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Tuesday, storm chances return.