2 Texas men killed after crane falls atop truck on I-10
By Associated Press | April 23, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 3:10 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Authorities say two men were killed after part of a crane fell on their pickup truck as it traveled on Interstate 10 in Southeast Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis says the truck was traveling westbound on I-10 just southwest of Beaumont when the crane experienced “some type of malfunction” and collapsed on the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crane was part of equipment being used by crews working on a construction project on I-10.

Officials have identified the two who died as 37-year-old Sarfaraz Karowadia, who was the driver and 42-year-old Altaf Kasowadia. Both were from the Houston suburb of Friendswood.

