UPDATE: Arrest warrant details father-son deadly stabbing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE 4/23 9:44 A.M: New details have emerged following the Wichita Falls Police Department’s investigation into a murder that happened early Thursday morning.
When officers arrived at the Kemp Boulevard home just after midnight that Chadrick and Randy Russell shared, they said Randy told them he had stabbed his son. The arrest warrant states Randy told officers his son, Chadrick, was “coming at him with deadly force” and “he had to stab him.”
Officers said Randy detailed to them a fight that happened in the kitchen where Chadrick had hit him with a kitchen drawer, then Randy said he grabbed a knife next to him and stabbed Chadrick
The warrant states Randy told officers consistently he only stabbed Chadrick once, but that he couldn’t remember much. Officers said Randy told them, “he was coming at me with bodily injury so I struck him. I’m 60, he’s 31. I’m disabled. It was self-defense. Period.”
Officers said the injuries Chadrick had on his body did not match Randy’s description of the events, and arrested him and charged him with murder.
Randy Russell remains in Wichita County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
