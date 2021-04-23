WFFD investigating Madison Street house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the 500 block of Madison Street.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the house when they first arrived on scene. It took about 45 minutes to get the situation under control.
No injuries to firefighters nor residents were reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
