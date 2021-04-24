Hometown Pride Tour: Cajun Fest returns to downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s Cajun Fest kicks off Saturday but preparation for the festivities started on Friday.
The fest is one of three major fundraisers that was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but now it’s back and better than ever.
All the fun will take place from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Ohio street. The festival this year will be expanded a full block to give those who attend plenty of room to enjoy themselves.
There will be 15 food and specialty vendors who will be selling Cajun dishes.
As vendors were setting up their tents and cooking equipment, some said they have been a part of the festival since it began 13 years ago and the festival means so much more than just eating food.
“It’s a way to be in the same place with those that you love and share a common bond over the food and love for each other too,” said Kyle Knight, vendor Downtown Wichita Falls Development.
There will be 3,500 pounds of crawfish waiting to be boiled for the event. Tickets are still on sale right now at Market Street for $7 in advance and $10 if you wait until Saturday to get yours at the gate.
Downtown Development staff says United Supermarket on Jacksboro Highway has completely sold out of the 125 tickets they were given to sell and 422 tickets have been sold online.
To purchase tickets, visit the Wichita Falls Downtown Development website.
