One dead after pedestrian-vehicle crash in WF late Sunday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person is dead after being hit by a car late Sunday night in Wichita Falls.
Officers on scene said a white truck was attempting to cross Old Jakcsboro Highway when it hit a pedestrian who was pronounced dead on scene. No update on the condition of the driver.
The northbound lane of Old Jacksboro Highway will remain closed while Wichita Falls police continue their investigation.
