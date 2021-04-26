BSH honors senior class with first National Signing Day celebration

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - This week high school seniors across the country will finalize their decision of where they want to go after high school, whether it be a trade school, college, or the military.
On Monday, Burkburnett High School seniors got the chance to make their announcement in a special way.
“I like how they’re giving recognition to a lot of students who are going to the military or to any university instead of just the athletes,” Ashley Ballard, a senior, said, “it’s super cool.”
For Ashley Ballard, a fourth-generation Texas A&M attendee, and Delaney Owen, who gets to go to her dad’s alma mater, choosing where they wanted to go to school was a big deal; one that Mark Schroeder wanted to make sure they and the other one hundred students who have committed to a secondary program was celebrated.
“It’s important that they all have that opportunity to tell everybody where they’re going to school,” Schroeder, the director of college and career readiness for the high school, said.
In waves today, 93 college-bound students and five who are enlisting in the military gathered in the high school’s front lobby to sign a commitment letter, provided by Schroeder as a memento.
“We just wanted it to be a special day for the students and the parents to know that we’re proud of them,” he said.
“This way everybody gets to feel like they really have something good going for them,” Owen said.
Ashley and Delaney’s class is the first to get this kind of celebration at Burkburnett High School, which they hope will leave a lasting memory for their peers.
“It’s a really great new tradition that we should continue for sure that I think makes everyone feel important and is fun for everybody,” Owen said.
Schroeder said he wants this big celebration to be a motivation for the younger students.
“We want to start that where every student is talking about and knowing what they need to do,” he said, “not as seniors but when they come in as freshmen they need to understand what to do.”
All of the students’ signed letters will hang in the hallway leading up to graduation, then be included in every senior’s portfolios before they leave for college.
