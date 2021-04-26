City of Petrolia reports water system violations

PETROLIA, Texas (TNN) - The city of Petrolia notified customers last Friday of public water system violations that happened in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The monitoring and reporting violations occurred when the water system reportedly failed to submit a disinfectant level quarterly operating report (DLQOR) during the following dates:
- Oct. 1 - Dec. 31 in 2018
- Jan. 1 - Mar. 31 in 2019
- April 1 - June 30 in 2019
- July 1 - Sept. 30 in 2019
According to the report, the city also made a lead and copper monitoring and reporting violation in 2020. Lead and copper tap water sampling was supposed to be taken from Jan. 1, 2020 to July 20, 2020 but they were instead be taken from July 1, 2020 to Dec. 20, 2020.
The city of Petrolia said they have since been testing and submitting their results to make sure their DLQORs are up to date and on time.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires public water systems to properly disinfect water before distribution, maintain acceptable disinfection residuals within the distribution system, monitor the disinfectant residual at various locations throughout the distribution system, and report the results of that monitoring to the TCEQ on a quarterly basis.
