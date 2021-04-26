National Weather Service rates Lockett tornadoes as EF-1, EF-2

LOCKETT, Texas (TNN) - The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes from Friday’s severe weather in Texoma.
They said an EF-2 and an EF-1 tornado hit Lockett, just southwest of Vernon.
A tornado has to reach wind speeds of 86 to 110 MPH to be an EF-1 and 111 to 135 MPH to be an EF-2, according to the NWS.
Meteorologist Garrett James was there on the ground and said he saw six rotations, but the weather service only confirmed five and gave ratings to two.
