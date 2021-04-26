Severe storms are possible Tuesday & Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today, we will have a high of 86 with mostly cloudy skies. Today, the wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Tonight, we will have a low of 66 with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, storm chances return to the forecast. Strong to severe storms are expected again. We are looking at the possibility of hail up to the size of golf balls, 60 mph winds, and a low tornado threat. We also have the possibility of seeing flash flooding in some places. We will continue to see storm chances into Wednesday. Wednesday, we will have a high of 79 with more storms.