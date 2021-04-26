United Family to donate 4,200 pounds of apples to WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Supermarkets and Market Street will donate 4,200 pounds of apples to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Wednesday.
The donation marks the 11th year of a continuing commitment by United Supermarkets and Market Street as original partners of the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” program.
The program is sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington, who created it to help feed the underserved while also bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.
United Family stores will donate more than 39,000 pounds of apples in Texas and New Mexico over the next week.
