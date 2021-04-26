Wichita County 4-H hosting human trafficking seminar in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Over in Iowa Park, Wichita County 4-H and Southern Grit Advocacy are doing their part to help keep people safe.
A week from Monday, the two groups will discuss human trafficking and how you can protect your family from experiencing it.
“Texas is in the top three states where human trafficking occurs the most often,” said Katrena Mitchell, Wichita County 4-H Youth Development Agent for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension-Wichita County. “Through the educational efforts of Southern Grit Advocacy, our goal is to keep our community safer.”
The free seminar will happen at the Recreational Activities Club in Iowa Park starting at 6 p.m.
For more information or to RSVP for the event, call (940) 716-8610 or email katrena.mitchell@ag.tamu.edu. Seating will be limited.
