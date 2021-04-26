Work Services Corporation to host drive-thru vaccine clinic Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Work Services Corporation has rescheduled their next vaccine clinic because of the weather.
That drive-thru clinic will now be happening this Friday and is open for anybody 16 and older. Medical officials will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine.
It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Work Services Corporation office at 1343 Hatton Road.
Walk-ins are welcome and you can also schedule an appointment by calling the Community Healthcare Center at (940) 766-6306.
