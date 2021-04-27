Explainer: Why not all neighborhoods in WF have sidewalks

“There are people that will ask, I mean the questions come up, why is there a sidewalk here and there’s not a sidewalk there, a lot of times it’s just kind of is one of those ‘it depends,’” said Teresa Rose, deputy director of WF Public Works. “Sometimes we don’t even know for sure, depending on when the area was developed, what may have been required, but we’re not going to go back and have them install a sidewalk if it wasn’t required at the time they either built their house or built their development.”