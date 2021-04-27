Man airlifted to Fort Worth hospital after I-44 motorcycle crash

Man airlifted to Fort Worth hospital after I-44 motorcycle crash (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | April 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 2:51 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A man was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital Tuesday after being involved in a motorcycle crash on I-44, according to the Burkburnett Police Department.

The crash reportedly happened around 12:15 p.m. on northbound I-44 just before the Glendale street exit. The victim was transported in critical condition.

Traffic was diverted off of I-44 for a few hours, but BPD said the freeway should be clear now. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

