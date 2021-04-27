News Channel 6 City Guide: Santa Rosa Communications (2)

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking a look at Santa Rosa Communications. They provide telephone, internet, video services, and business products to customers across North Texas and southern Oklahoma.
“Santa Rosa Communications actually began back in 1952 as Santa Rosa Telephone Cooperative. As time has evolved and technologies have evolved, to better describe who we are or what services we offer, we do business as Santa Rosa Communications,” Kirk Petty, CEO of Santa Rosa Communications said. “Recently, we have acquired PCnet to help us with managed services and we have acquired Pinnacle Network Solutions to enable us to get faster speed internet out into the really rural areas.”
Santa Rosa Communications stays knowledgeable in the latest technology to better serve its customers. You can expect great rates and customer service. After opening an office in Wichita Falls, they checked on their neighbors to see if they could be of any help. One of those neighbors was Allstate Insurance agent Rebecca Lammers.
“They came in and looked at our current service that we had,” Lammers said. “They set us up where we are able to work outside of the office. [...] They came in with new internet service and cleaned up all the equipment that we had and just stream-lined it for us. We weren’t really experiencing any issues. Our main concern is we didn’t know who we were dealing with. So, we love having that local customer service.”
For more information about products and services offered through Santa Rosa Communications, Pinnacle Network Solutions, or PCNet, just call (888) 886-2207 or head to SantaRosaFiber.com.
