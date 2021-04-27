One dead in single-car crash in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - One person was killed in a Montague County wreck on Saturday, according to Texas DPS.
Sandra Gentry Hazelwood, 77, of Nocona was traveling south on SH 75 when she reportedly lost control of her car and struck a tree.
The crashed caused Hazelwood to suffer serious injuries and trapped her inside of her vehicle. She was transported to Nocona General Hospital and later airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth.
Hazelwood was pronounced dead upon arrival by the attending physician.
Texas DPS is continuing to investigate the crash. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
