Open Door Christian School to launch weather balloon Saturday

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Students at Open Door Christian School in Graham will be launching a weather balloon into the upper atmosphere on Saturday.
The 5th and 6th grade students will use what they have learned in the STEM Program to launch the weather balloon and a flight computer that records weather data.
They will also use a GoPro to record and track the weather balloon’s journey. The collected data will be used to form an analysis of the selected science experiment and the effects from the upper atmosphere.
