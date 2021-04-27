Severe storms are possible today and tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. Today, we will have a high of 81 with mostly cloudy skies. Today, the wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. We have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be on the severe side of things. Tonight, we will have a low of 66 with mostly cloudy skies. We will increase the rain chances to 50% overnight tonight. Wednesday, we have another First Alert Weather Day. We are looking at the possibility of hail up to the size of golf balls, 60 mph winds, and a low tornado threat. We also have the possibility of seeing flash flooding in some places.