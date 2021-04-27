Severe weather prep: what emergency officials say you need to know

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday and Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Days will not be the last. With severe weather in full swing, now is the time to make sure you’re prepared.
Two major things you’ll need: a plan to keep you and your family safe, and multiple ways to be alerted when a weather warning hits.
FEMA recommends keeping storm shelters stocked well enough to keep you taken care of for 72 hours. If you do not have a shelter, find a room on the first floor with no windows.
“Most important thing is to just stay weather aware,” John Hostas, the Baylor County emergency management coordinator, said.
“Know what you’re going to do in case that warning hits,” John Henderson, Wichita County’s emergency management coordinator, advised.
Henderson added it’s best to keep closed toe shoes with you and a helmet in case you have to deal with debris.
