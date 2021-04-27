City Guide
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving attempted aggravated robbery

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need your help solving the crime of the week.

An attempted aggravated robbery happened on June 12 around 9:30 p.m. at the 7-11 store in the 1200 block of Loop 11.

Crime Stoppers said an unknown man wearing a black hoodie pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect fled the store, heading west, after not getting what he wanted.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.

As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

