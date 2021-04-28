News Channel 6 City Guide: Wichita Christian School is enrolling for 2021-2022 school year

“Well, our goal is always for our students to be successful outside of the classrooms and one of the things that we can provide for them is college preparatory classes. All of our high school courses are kind of geared toward that college prep pathway,” Cummings said. “We do have and have had students in the past who chose to go the trade route and we partnered with other schools in the area to allow students to go into those fields as well and get some of the skills and education that they need.”