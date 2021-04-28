News Channel 6 City Guide: Wichita Christian School is enrolling for 2021-2022 school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking a closer look inside Wichita Christian School.
“Wichita Christian School is a private Christian school in Wichita Falls, Texas, established in 1963, to offer the families in this area an alternative for seeking Christian education for their children” Courtney Cummings, the elementary principal said. “We’ve grown exponentially over the years and added a middle school and a high school piece as the need was there.”
Currently, they are sitting at nearly 200 students from kindergarten through 12th-grade. You can expect a top-tier education and small class sizes.
“We try to keep our class sizes as small as possible, 16 to 1, 20 to 1 in most cases. When the need arises, we will split classes so we can still facilitate those smaller class sizes. We do integrate technology throughout our curriculum from K through 12. We are doing everything that we can to incorporate STEAM into our curriculum, in our everyday activities here at the school,” Cummings said.
Every class has bible integrated into every lesson, according to Cummings. There are also daily bible classes and weekly chapel services. There are plenty of extracurricular activities to choose from and students do not have to pick just one. From fine arts to athletics, students can be involved in music programs, on a sports team, and more.
“We have opportunities for our students to do anything that they want to do. What we want to do is enable all of the students at Wichita Christian School to utilize their God-given talents in whatever realm or arena that inspires them to be in,” Cummings said.
They also help students prepare for life after high school.
“Well, our goal is always for our students to be successful outside of the classrooms and one of the things that we can provide for them is college preparatory classes. All of our high school courses are kind of geared toward that college prep pathway,” Cummings said. “We do have and have had students in the past who chose to go the trade route and we partnered with other schools in the area to allow students to go into those fields as well and get some of the skills and education that they need.”
Wichita Christian School partners with local colleges to offer dual enrollment to their students. Students also have access to academic advising if they are not quite sure what path they would like to take post-secondary school. The preschool is also enrolling for the upcoming school year.
“Wichita Christian Preschool is for boys and girls, ages 18 months to a transitional kindergarten program,” Margaret Gfeller, the preschool director said. “Transitional kinder is a program that is set up for boys and girls [who] academically, socially, [and] emotionally are not quite ready for kindergarten. They may not meet that September 1 cut-off but have a birthday before November 1.”
They offer a wide variety of curriculum including Frog Street Press and Zoo-phonics. To enroll your children in preschool or K-12, or to find out more information about Wichita Christian School, just head to WichitaChristian.com. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.
