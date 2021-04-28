United Family donates 4,200 pounds of apples to WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Supermarkets and Market Street donated 4,200 pounds of apples to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Wednesday as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.
The donation marks the 11th year of a continuing commitment by United Supermarkets and Market Street as original partners of the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” program.
“Produce is something that often people in our community can’t afford so it’s a luxury item,” said Kara Nickens, CEO of the WFAFB. “It’s great that people can have some healthy food that a lot of us take for granted.”
In the first 10 years of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, United Family stores have donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families. Now in the 11th year, the company continues to add to that total.
“We are so proud to continue the tradition of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger donations to food banks across our communities,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for the United Family. “Now in our 11th year of this program, we understand just how much these donations mean to the food banks and the families they serve.”
The program is sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington, who created it to help feed the underserved while also bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.
United Family stores donated more than 39,000 pounds of apples in Texas and New Mexico to the following locations:
- South Plains Food Bank – Lubbock, TX
- High Plains Food Bank – Amarillo, TX
- Food Bank of West Central Texas – Abilene, TX
- Minnies Food Pantry – Dallas, TX
- West Texas Food Bank – Odessa/Midland, TX
- Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – San Angelo, TX
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Wichita Falls, TX
- Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, NM
- Roadrunner Food Bank – Albuquerque, NM
- Storehouse Food Bank of NM – Albuquerque, NM
