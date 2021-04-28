United Regional offering vaccinations at WFAFB Mobile Pantry locations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry locations throughout April and May.
United Regional representatives will be at the following mobile pantry locations to administer the shots:
- 5/1 - Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 5/13 – City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 5/18 – Legacy Church of God from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- 5/19 – Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 5/21 – Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 5/25 – Mill Street Housing Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 5/26 – Ben Donnell Housing Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone 18 or older who wants to get vaccinated at the mobile pantry sites will need to provide information such as name, DOB, sex and race. Patients will need to wait 15 minutes after their shot is administered to watch for any reactions.
United Regional said they will collect insurance information if patients have it, but it is not required and there is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine.
If a second dose is required, it will be given at the same location the following month or the patient will be scheduled to follow up at a transition clinic.
