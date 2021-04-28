WFISD deadline for Name-A-Facility nomination forms is Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The deadline for submitting Wichita Falls ISD’s Name-A-Facility nomination form is this Friday.
The naming committee will review nomination forms for school buildings, forward all nominees to the School Board and recommend no more than five names to the School Board.
Discussion of school names is set to begin in May of 2021. The committee is comprised of 40 people: 10 students, 10 staff members, 10 parents and 10 community members.
At this time, the committee will only be reviewing nominations for school names; the discussion regarding school colors and mascots will take place after school names have been determined.
To fill out a Name-A-Facility nomination form, click here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.