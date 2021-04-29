Flooding hurts WF business and pushes residents to the edge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For most business owners, the main focus is always the business. For Tim Hunter, owner of Tim’s Auto Sales on Pecanway Drive in Wichita Falls, when it rains, the business comes second behind Mother Nature.
“It’s just a mess. A lot of water standing everywhere,” Hunter said. “It gets frustrating trying to come out here and get a car and you can’t get to it because of all the water, you’re kind of stuck.”
When the area gets heavy rain like we’ve seen this week, flooding occurs up and down the street. Tim’s wife, Teresa, says the problem has taken a toll on their business.
“Sometimes the water is higher than the cars so they can’t get into the driveway and what’s really bad is when the cars are there and it rains and it floods, we take a chance of it flooding into the cars,” Teresa said.
The auto shop isn’t the only place.
The Hunter’s home has been hit and Teresa’s father who lives across the street lost an entire crop he had planted from the overflow of water.
79-year-old Ilene Shnorr who lives at the end of Pecanway near River Road says she has to plan her day to day activities around the problem.
“I’ve tried walking to the mailbox when there was water, and I have a cane and just the water can wash me. It can wash my feet from underneath me,” Shnorr said.
Residents say this week isn’t even the worst it’s been and that they’ve voiced their concerns, but nothing has changed.
News Channel 6 reached out to Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner, Mickey Fincannon for comment.
“The phone call I just received from you right now is the very first call that I have received on this situation,” Fincannon said. “As far as I knew, at this point in time, we didn’t have any flooding in our precinct, and you’re telling me that we do.”
For the Hunter’s, the problem has forced them to look for a new place to call home.
“Well, we’re definitely going to probably move out of Wichita County as soon as we possibly can,” Teresa said.
