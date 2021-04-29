J&J vaccine is back in rotation at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The CDC has cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back into rotation, being one of three vaccines available people can get.
The 10 day pause on the J&J vaccine was lifted six days ago. However, Midwestern State University officials say as soon as it was announced that is was safe they went right back to offering students a chance to get a shot through campus-wide vaccine clinics.
“Today for example, we had a vaccine clinic in the bookstore and then in our housing operations for move out,” said Dr. Keith Lamb, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment at MSU Texas.
A little over two weeks ago, reports surfaced of six cases of individuals who developed a rare blood clot after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“They looked at some similarity rates and incident rates for those women of those ages and found that while the risk is very serious, if it occurs or the consequences are very serious if it occurs, the risk is very low,” said Lou Kreidler, Director of Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
“In fact, it’s so low health experts say a women has more of a chance getting blood clots from being on birth control,” said Kreidler. “It is very safe and effective.”
One thing that can’t be denied is that COVID vaccines have been a contributing factor to getting things around campus back to normal.
“We have had a few more things on campus this spring than in the fall and the reason we’re able to do that is our numbers on campus of COVID positive numbers have been so low, they have been at zero roughly for the last week,” said Lamb.
However, there’s still a long road ahead.
“Getting vaccines will be critical as we open up campus, more certainly reaching that herd immunity would greatly benefit our campus, so yes there is a strong correlation with what we’re able to do and the number of people that are vaccinated,” said Lamb.
The university will host a vaccine clinic at Sikes Lake Center on Thursday where the Texas Department of Emergency Management will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine.
