Loco for Cinco Downtown Festival happening Saturday in WF

Loco for Cinco Downtown Festival happening Saturday in WF
By KAUZ Team | April 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 9:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Loco for Cinco Downtown Festival is happening on Saturday in Wichita Falls.

Here is the line up for Loco for Cinco 2021 ..... Enjoy!

Posted by Loco for Cinco on Thursday, April 29, 2021

From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Travis Street will be filled with food, vendors, traditional performers and even live amateur boxing.

A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Mexican American Veterans Association, a nonprofit benefiting all veteran service members in the community.

Admission is free so it’s a great event for the whole family to go out and enjoy.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.