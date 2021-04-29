Loco for Cinco Downtown Festival happening Saturday in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Loco for Cinco Downtown Festival is happening on Saturday in Wichita Falls.
From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Travis Street will be filled with food, vendors, traditional performers and even live amateur boxing.
A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Mexican American Veterans Association, a nonprofit benefiting all veteran service members in the community.
Admission is free so it’s a great event for the whole family to go out and enjoy.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.