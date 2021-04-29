News Channel 6 City Guide: Registration is open for Wichita Christian Summer Adventure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking a look at what you can expect at this year’s Wichita Christian Summer Adventure. It’s a summer program that offers fun activities in a safe and spiritual environment for kids ages two to 6th grade. It’s open to the public.
“It can be set up for mothers and fathers that would just like to give their children a couple of days. We have a three-day, four-day, and a five-day program that we offer,” preschool director, Margaret Gfeller said.
Wichita Christian Summer Adventure will be held at the Neta Lane campus. There will be tons of fun activities on-site and older children will be taken on field trips. This year’s theme is cruising.
“During our summer program, we will be having a lot of fun. The children will be going to different ports. They will be having dress-up days. If covid allows us, we will be having Donuts with Dad, a parade, and hot dog lunch, where we invite our families,” Gfeller said. “We will also be having swimming and bowling for our older children along with fun art activities, [and] music.”
The first session begins on June 2 and runs through June 30. The second session begins July 6 and runs through July 30. There is a registration fee and tuition that will be due prior to the start of the summer program. Prices vary depending on the number of days you choose when you sign up.
“What I enjoy most about our summer program is [that] it gives us an opportunity to meet so many new faces. Allowing them the time to come into Wichita Christian and see what our school and our program is about. We get to have so much fun meeting new families, learning families, and having existing families come back and join us each year,” Gfeller said.
For more information about registrations, head to WichitaChristian.com. Spaces are limited so sign up as soon as possible. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.
