Open Door Christian School weather balloon launch delayed to May 15th

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - A weather project for a school in Graham has been moved because of the weather.
Students at Open Door Christian School were planning to launch a weather balloon into the upper atmosphere this weekend, but they have moved the event to Saturday, May 15 because of the rain in the area that is expected to stick around.
The 5th and 6th grade students will use what they have learned in the STEM Program to launch the weather balloon and a flight computer that records weather data.
They will also use a GoPro to record and track the weather balloon’s journey. The collected data will be used to form an analysis of the selected science experiment and the effects from the upper atmosphere.
