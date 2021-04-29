Rain chances continue through the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday, we are going to have more rain chances. We will have a 30% chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two. The high for today will be 74 with morning clouds. By this afternoon we will see a little bit of sunshine. Tonight clouds will return. We will have a low of 54 with a few rain chances. Rain chances will continue for the next few days. We have another 20% chance of rain on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday, we will have a high of 77 with a few showers throughout the day. Saturday, we will have a high of 81. However, Saturday night, we may see a few thunderstorms. Then on Sunday, we will see the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms.