WFPD: Woman dies after Sunday crash in Wichita Falls

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police report a woman died after she left the hospital and crashed her vehicle on Kemp Boulevard on Sunday
Officers responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Kemp around 8:11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a car that had left the roadway and crashed into two vehicles that were parked in a driveway.
58-year-old Barbara Tranbanco was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to United Regional. Officers then went to the hospital to get more information and discovered that Tranbanco could not speak.
Hospital staff reportedly told officers that Tranbanco had needed life-saving surgery for a medical problem, but she refused treatment and left the hospital about 11 minutes before the crash happened.
WFPD was then notified by hospital staff that Tranbanco died on Monday.
The incident is under investigation by the WFPD Accident Investigations unit.
